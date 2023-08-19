Folks visit with a pair of camels on Saturday afternoon, April 19, at the 2023 Washington County Fair in Richmond, RI. The camels, which ended up being popular with visitors of all ages, were brought to the fairgrounds for the first time ever by Lavender Waves Farms in South Kingston. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
The children’s tractor pull was a popular attraction for young and old alike at the 2023 Washington County Fair, held Saturday, August 19, 2019, in Richmond, RI. The event relies on nothing more than pedal power to propel the weight sled down the track. | Jackie `Turner, Special to The Sun
“Angelus Hall”, the popular southern New England rock band from Newport, RI, was on stage Saturday, August 19, keeping folks entertained at the 2023 Washington County Fair in Richmond, RI. | Jackie Turner, Special to the Sun
The Rockwell Amusements “Wacky Worm” kept riders of all ages smiling and having fun on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Annual Washington County Fair in Richmond, RI. | Jackie Turner, Special to the Sun
The ticket line at the 2023 Washington County Fair in Richmond, RI, grew longer by the minute as folks waited patiently to enter the fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon, August 19. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
Eight year old Lilly Campbell of Charlestown sits patiently on a stool while Rachael Hamilton of Connecticut creates colorful extensions for her hair on Saturday afternoon, August 19, at the 2023 Washington County Fair in Richmond, RI. Lilly’s grandmother, Kristy Armstrong looks on. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
Eight year old Joey Kelly of Johnston gets some help from his mom Erin on Saturday afternoon, August 19, while filling a soda pop bottle with colorful sand at the 2023 Washington Country Fair in Richmond, RI. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
