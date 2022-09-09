Lizabeth Benoit, 2, of Westerly, frolics in puddles formed in the parking lot of the Weekapaug Breachway, during a steady rain, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. A few times she lured her parents Jeri-Anne Jennings and Paul Benoit, into the same puddle she was in and attempted to splash them. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.