Local aviation fans at various locations enjoyed the watching about dozen warbirds flying in formation both days as part of a North American Trainer Association formation clinic out of Westerly State Airport over the weekend. Planes took to the air around noon on Saturday and again on Sunday. Most of the planes were T-6 Texans, a single-engine combat trainer dating to the World War II era. The event is held to give pilots of the historic aircraft practice at flying in formation. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
