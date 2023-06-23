top story PHOTOS: First sunset of the summer Jun 23, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Watch Hill visitors line the seawall of the harbor to view and photograph the first official sunset of the summer season on June 21, 2023, the summer solstice. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Watch Hill visitors line the seawall of the harbor to view and photograph the first official sunset of the summer season on June 21, 2023, the summer solstice. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Watch Hill visitors line the seawall of the harbor to view and photograph the first official sunset of the summer season on June 21, 2023, the summer solstice. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Watch Hill visitors line the seawall of the harbor to view and photograph the first official sunset of the summer season on June 21, 2023, the summer solstice. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Watch Hill visitors line the seawall of the harbor to view and photograph the first official sunset of the summer season on June 21, 2023, the summer solstice. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Watch Hill visitors line the seawall of the harbor to view and photograph the first official sunset of the summer season on June 21, 2023, the summer solstice. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: First sunset of the summer Westerly Town Council wants more input on Winnapaug Pond access gates PHOTOS: Pawcatuck sidewalk projects kicks off A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan's implosion 'Titanic' director James Cameron says the search for the missing sub became a 'nightmarish charade' Stonington Middle School 4th-Quarter Honor Roll Stonington High School Class of '83 to hold 40th reunion in August How the unconventional design of the Titan sub may have destined it for disaster View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.