PHOTOS: Fall foliage in southern New England Oct 25, 2020

Autumnal color blankets the shoreline of the Pawcatuck River along River Road in Pawcatuck on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten a dull day at Meadowbrook Pond in Richmond on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten a dull day at Meadowbrook Pond in Richmond on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal color blankets the shoreline of the Pawcatuck River along River Road in Pawcatuck on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten the shoreline of the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten the shoreline of the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten the Pawcatuck River shoreline River as small boat heads downriver. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors frame a small dam spillway on the Wood River in Hopkinton on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

A Blue Heron flies over the Pawcatuck River and autumn colored grasses on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten the Pawcatuck River shoreline River as small boat heads upriver. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

A fallen tree on Wyoming Pond still maintains its autumnal colors on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

A Blue Heron flies over the Pawcatuck River and autumn colored grasses on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

Autumnal colors brighten the shoreline along Wyoming Pond on Friday, October 2, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
