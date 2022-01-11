PHOTOS: Faceoff for food between two sanderlings Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A pair of sanderlings battle then share a meal on the beach at Napatree Point on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A pair of sanderlings battle then share a meal on the beach at Napatree Point on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A pair of sanderlings battle then share a meal on the beach at Napatree Point on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A pair of sanderlings battle then share a meal on the beach at Napatree Point on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Icy abstracts on the Wood River in Richmond Westerly Town Council seek opinion from Planning Board on possible sale of Bradford School Richmond council to consider changes after split vote fails to reappoint solicitor Ellsworth Richmond town clerk's office moves to remote-only amid rise in COVID-19 cases Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips the Northeast PHOTOS: Faceoff for food between two sanderlings Attorney general probes North Kingstown district for 'fat-tests' of athletes Man facing charges after stabbing of clerk at Whitehall Avenue gas station View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.