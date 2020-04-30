A crew with American Ladders and Scaffolds, Inc., begins to remove the scaffolding that had encased the George Kent Performance Hall building, home to the Chorus of Westerly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as the exterior phase of renovation of the building nears completion. The renovation of the exterior of Kent Hall’s historic structure includes the removal of all of the existing wood clapboards, safe remediation of lead paint, replacement of the existing clapboards with new cedar clapboards, a full repainting of the facility, various trim and carpentry work, and repair and protection of the bell tower’s stained-glass windows. Managing the project for the Chorus is Advanced Group of Mystic owned by David Preka. Work on the project is expected to be completed by mid-June 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
