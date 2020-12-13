Albert Pires, working on the ladder, and Chris Richards, both employees of ATG out in Providence, install security cameras atop light poles next to the Columbus statue in Wilcox Park on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A custom made 7-foot tall steel fence will be installed in the Spring. The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.