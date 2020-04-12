top story
top story
Windy with rain this morning...thunderstorms likely by evening. High 57F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become clear late. Low 47F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 4:19 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.