A Westerly Department of Public Utilities plow truck sinks into the pavement along Valley Drive at the intersection of Urso Drive, after the road gave way, under the passenger side rear wheel, causing the truck to loose its’ load of sand and end up leaning to the right, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The driver escaped without injury. Crews were originally responding to a water main break on Valley Drive.Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
