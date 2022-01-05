PHOTOS: Doom and gloom on a wet Wednesday Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Pedestrians walk past the Westerly Post Office during a steady rain on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin A patron walks up the stairs of the Westerly Post Office during a steady rain on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Pedestrians walk past the Westerly Post Office during a steady rain on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin A vehicle travels along Beach Street in Westerly during a steady rain on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Westerly mourns death of Neighbor Day founder, first female town council president Mary Jane DiMaio PHOTOS: Doom and gloom on a wet Wednesday US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID boosters for younger teens Westerly man, 28, killed in Wednesday crash on Route 78 Internal report warned Rhode Island governor of COVID uptick in November North Stonington residents encouraged to join community conversation on Saturday Police logs: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 RIC, CCRI switch to remote learning to start semester View More
