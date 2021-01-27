top story PHOTOS: Digging out from a light snowfall Jan 27, 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Buy Now Head Groundskeeper Paul Panciera and groundskeeper Martin Neiberg have a bit of fun as they work on clearing sidewalks and stairs in Wilcox Park on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A crew with the Westerly Highway Department clears the sidewalks on the Pawcatuck River Bridge on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Eric Isselhardt , foreground, clears sidewalk in front of his West Broad Street home with a snowblower as does a fellow neighbor on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Head Groundskeeper Paul Panciera plows sidewalks in Wilcox Park on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Head Groundskeeper Paul Panciera works on clearing the entrance stairs to Wilcox Park on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Head Groundskeeper Paul Panciera and groundskeeper Martin Neiberg have a bit of fun as they work on clearing sidewalks and stairs in Wilcox Park on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A crew with the Westerly Highway Department clears the sidewalks on the Pawcatuck River Bridge on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The figure on the Spanish-American War Memorial in Wilcox Park is draped in snow on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Zach O’Neill and his 17-month-old son, Porter, of Pawcatuck, get some early morning sledding in a winter wonderland that was Wilcox Park on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Zach O’Neill and his 17-month-old son, Porter, of Pawcatuck, get some early morning sledding in a winter wonderland that was Wilcox Park on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A snow-covered stone wall fronts an old barn on Wintechog Hill Road in North Stonington making for an iconic New England winter scene on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The snow-covered entrance to Gypsy Farms on Pendleton Hill Road in North Stonington makes for a beautiful winter scene on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A snow-covered pasture entrance in Clarks Falls, North Stonington makes for a beautiful winter scene on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The spillway at the Wyoming Dam in Richmond is cloaked in snow as the Wood River flows under it on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The placid Wood River surface just above the Old Stone Dam reflects the wintry shoreline in Hopkinton on January 27, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Digging out from a light snowfall Westerly Town Council supports liquor waiver for new restaurant on Main Street Charlestown grapples with roadside litter problem; small 'nips' the biggest problem North Stonington schools preparing full return option for students, families Westerly Middle School Quarter 1 Honor Roll Westerly High School Quarter 1 Honor Roll Two charged following separate DUI crashes in Richmond Police logs: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 View More
