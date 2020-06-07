Corrie Edgerley, foreground, of Westerly, displays sign as a large group comprised of local social action groups and concerned citizens gathered in Dixon Square and on the steps of the Westerly Post Office to call for the end of racism and intolerance in the U.S. on early Sunday morning, June 7, 2020. It was the largest such gathering to date in the downtown district with many passing motorists honking their horns in support. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
