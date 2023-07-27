Katie Brunero dances with her father, Steve, to the music of the Blues Beatles, a band from Brazil, that had the large crowd of beachgoers and music lovers dancing and singing along to some familiar tunes at Westerly Town Beach as part of the free Tunes on the Dunes summer music series on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Blues Beatles, a Blues band that mixes the melodies of the Beatles with traditional Blues arrangements, has toured in Brazil, the USA and Europe. The Tunes on the Dunes series is halfway through its summer season, with three Monday Night Jams and Blues on the Beach concerts remaining.
