Nico DiMaggio, 69, of Westerly, welds a piece of mild steel to the galvanized steel support tubes, on the base section of a steel Christmas Tree, he is creating his back yard, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. DiMaggio is volunteering his time on the tree, which will in two sections, 15-feet high, and 10-feet in diameter, for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce’s Starry Night event, later this year. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
