Members of the Chariho Vocal Select, including Katelyn Palmer, right, under the direction of Lynn Dowding, sing Christmas Carols in the lobby of the Westerly Hospital Emergency Room, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, the students could not walk around. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.