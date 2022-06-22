Melineige Beauregard, right, and Chris Guinto, not in photo, both master sculpters who reside in Hawaii, create a large sand sculpture, which is 8-feet high and utilized 12-tons of sand, along Route 1 in Westerly in front of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The sculpture took two days to complete, and is a promotional tease for the Atlantic Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition slated for Oct. 7110, 2022, through SouthCountyRI.com. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
