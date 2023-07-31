Singer Brian Templeton, right and guitarist Ricky "King" Russell play with the Knickerbocker All-Stars as part of the Knickerbocker's 90th anniversary celebration Saturday night. (Courtesy of the United)
Guitarist Ricky "King" Russell, left, and singer Brian Templeton, play with the Knickerbocker All-Stars as part of the Knickerbocker's 90th anniversary celebration Saturday night. (Courtesy of the United)
Singer Brian Templeton, right and guitarist Ricky "King" Russell play with the Knickerbocker All-Stars as part of the Knickerbocker's 90th anniversary celebration Saturday night. (Courtesy of the United)
Guitarist Ricky "King" Russell, left, and singer Brian Templeton, play with the Knickerbocker All-Stars as part of the Knickerbocker's 90th anniversary celebration Saturday night. (Courtesy of the United)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.