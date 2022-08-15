Elizabeth Castaldi, of Westerly, tries to cheer up with her nephew Emmett Szxzepanski, 17-months-old, who resides in New Jersey, by dancing and singing to him, as the Greg Sherrod Band performs onstage during a Blues on the Beach series concert at the Westerly Town Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
