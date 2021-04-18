Visitors fill the streets in downtown Westerly for the return of Sunday Funday on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The event, sponsored by Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, runs each Sunday and provides attendees the opportunity to enjoy local shops, restaurants, artisans, musicians and more in a closed street environment. Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
