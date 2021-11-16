Dr. Dan Alvino, left, of Westerly, a member of the the Westerly Rotary Club, and co-chair of the event, appears to be a bit hesitant about swapping his empty past tray to volunteer cook Carmine Cozzolino, right, of Westerly, a 32-year veteran Westerly firefighter, for a full one while preparing and distributing take-out pasta dinners during a fundraiser at the Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St. in Westerly, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The event is an annual joint initiative of the Westerly Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Westerly. Proceeds will support the Jonnycake Center of Westerly’s Fuel Fund, which provides emergency heating assistance for vulnerable Westerly-area residents during the winter. Over 300 tickets were sold and at one point an emergency pasta run was made. Volunteers were providing portions that were larger than planed for which caused the shortage. Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
