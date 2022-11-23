Martha Bellet, left, receives assistance as she attempts to put on a football uniform from Jack Skahill of the Stonington High footballl team, while competing against others during a pep rally in the school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
Martha Bellet, left, receives assistance as she attempts to put on a football uniform from Jack Skahill of the Stonington High footballl team, while competing against others during a pep rally in the school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
Westerly High School students including Jonathan Turano, closest to camera, participate in a mock scene in which a fan voices his opinion that Stonington will defeat Westerly on Thanksgiving, and the fan is tossed out of the gym during a pep rally in the school’s gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
Patrick McGugan of the Stonington High football team hugs the school’s mascot, as players are introduced during a pep rally in the school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
Audrah Brickey, , second from right, 14, a freshman at Stonington High, and member of the school’s Flag Squad, performs during a pep rally in the school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
Quinn Felderman of the Stonington High football team, attempts to jumprope and dance simultaneously during a pep rally in the school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
Jack Scahill of the Stonington High football team punts his costume’s head piece as he is announced as the winner of thee “Face of the Stonington Football Team” contest pep rally in the school’s gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
