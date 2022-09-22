Nathan Vinhateiro and Janet Freedman, both with the URI Coastal Institute, head down beach path near the Weekapaug Breachway for a demonstration to show the mean high tide line to a group of concerned citizens during an informational walking tour on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022. The walk organized by Rhode Island Sea Grant, visited a few Westerly shoreline access points along Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut. Casey Tremper of Clean Ocean Access, Leah Feldman of the Coastal Resources Management Council, RI State Representative Terri Cortvriend, and discussed with a score of concerned citizens shoreline access issues, including proposed legislation regarding lateral access that would make the debris line the indicator for where the public is allowed to traverse the beach. Harold Hanka, Special to the Suna group of concerned citizens down path to the beach at the Weekapaug Breachway during an informational walking tour on Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022. The walk organized by Rhode Island Sea Grant, visited a few Westerly shoreline access points along Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut. Casey Tremper of Clean Ocean Access, Leah Feldman of the Coastal Resources Management Council, RI State Representative Terri Cortvriend, and Janet Freedman of the URI Coastal Institute discussed with a score of concerned citizens shoreline access issues, including proposed legislation regarding lateral access that would make the debris line the indicator for where the public is allowed to traverse the beach. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.