“Wild Nights”, a southeastern Connecticut-based 5-piece band including Mallory Angles, from right, lead vocals, and Ian Davis, bass and co-lead vocals, perform at the Windjammer Surf Bar on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Misquamicut Beach. The concert is one of 13 Free Concerts held at the Westerly Town Beach from 6-8 p,m..for Monday Night Jams and on Wednesday’s for Night Blues on the Beach, also from 6-8 p.m. Due to in climate weather the performance was held inside at the Windjammer Surf Bar. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.