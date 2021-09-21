Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 1:52 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.