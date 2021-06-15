Principal Michael Hobin presents check to WHS senior Matt Flanagan, left, before the unveiling of his piece entitled ‘Wilcox Park’ that will now hang in the hallway outside the art department in Babcock Hall on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Hobin started the legacy wall of artworks in 2019, wherein the school purchases ($250) one piece selected by a juried panel from any senior who has submitted an artwork to be hung permanently as a lasting mark at the school. Gabriella Paterno’s pen and ink piece entitled ‘Next Stop,’ the 2020 purchase hangs next to the veiled work. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
