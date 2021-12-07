Lorri Dean, left, of Westerly, hugs a fellow participant during the annual Angel of Hope candlelight vigil, held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden at Westerly Hospital. Dean orchestrated the construction of the garden and the Westerly event.The annual Angel of Hope candlelight vigil, held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden at Westerly Hospital. Over 30 people attended the ceremony in remembrance of their loved ones. Numerous unsuccessful attempts of lighting candles were made in the beginning of the ceremony, but high winds prevailed. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.