Four year old Ellison Brown looks over the new memorial as her grandfather, Theodore Brown, shows her the monument that he created in honor of his grandfather, Tarzan Brown, at the two time Boston Marathon winner and Olympic athlete, at the memorial dedication on Sunday afternoon, July 23, 2023 in Wilcox Park, Westerly, RI | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
