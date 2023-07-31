Visitors to Napatree Point in Watch Hill on Sunday, July 30, 2023, had to make a choice when navigating to their destination - balance walk along top of the seawall or just walk through the water flooding a good portion of the parking lot leading to the beach. With a full ‘supermen’ rising, Rhode Island is expecting a higher-than-normal high tide (or "king tide") on Monday, July 31st, around 7:32 p.m. (per Newport tide gauge). which will cause flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
