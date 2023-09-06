Surfers Delight - The remnants of a tropical depression offshore kicked up the best surf to date at local beaches - Westerly Town Beach, Spray Rock Overlook and waters off of Watch Hill Light - for area boarders to ride on Wednesday and Thursday morning, August 31, 2023. The huge surf and the wave riders exploits drew scores of onlookers to watch their rides and numerous wipeouts. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
