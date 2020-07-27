PHOTOS: A summer sunset off Napatree Point Jul 27, 2020 Jul 27, 2020 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Buy Now Beachgoers were blessed with a spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Beachgoers were blessed with a spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Beachgoers were blessed with a spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A passenger jet streaks high above the spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A passenger jet streaks high above the spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A passenger jet streaks high above the spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A passenger jet streaks high above the spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A passenger jet streaks high above the spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Beachgoers were blessed with a spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Beachgoers were blessed with a spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Beachgoers were blessed with a spectacular sunset over Napatree Point on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: A summer sunset off Napatree Point Residents anxious for repairs to 300-year-old Wyoming dam Application details plan for excavation of rock near quarry on Old Hopkinton Road With hiring of town engineer, Stonington fills the last of its major vacancies New effort aims to address students’ lack of internet access Raimondo unveils expanded bonding plan to aid economic recovery in R.I. Feds: Man caught after faking his death to avoid prosecution Police logs: Monday, July 27, 2020 View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.