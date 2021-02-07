PHOTOS: A snowy Sunday in southern New England Feb 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Buy Now A wooded lot is rendered in black and white off of Morgan Street in Pawcatuck on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A wooded lot is rendered in black and white off of Morgan Street in Pawcatuck on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A wooded lot is rendered in black and white off of Morgan Street in Pawcatuck on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Wire lawn ornament snowman in front of a home on Woodlawn Avenue in Pawcatuck are coated with snow on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Wire lawn ornament snowman in front of a home on Woodlawn Avenue in Pawcatuck are coated with snow on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Area residents enjoyed the snowy, but otherwise peaceful conditions in Westerly's Wilcox Park on Sunday. Jason Vallee, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Area residents enjoyed the snowy, but otherwise peaceful conditions in Westerly's Wilcox Park on Sunday. Jason Vallee, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Area residents enjoyed the snowy, but otherwise peaceful conditions in Westerly's Wilcox Park on Sunday. Jason Vallee, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Area residents enjoyed the snowy, but otherwise peaceful conditions in Westerly's Wilcox Park on Sunday. Jason Vallee, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Area residents enjoyed the snowy, but otherwise peaceful conditions in Westerly's Wilcox Park on Sunday. Jason Vallee, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Richmond family saves racehorses from slaughter Public invited to weigh in on Beaver River watershed study New England Patriots fly health care workers to the Super Bowl Police: 1 found dead, investigation is ongoing after Saturday fire in Westerly Postal workers hope Biden will bring a new tone, changes PHOTOS: A snowy Sunday in southern New England Secnd major snowstorm in a week blankets Northeast Reservations for main camp at Burlingame restricted to tents-only View More
