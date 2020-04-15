Rare Brown Pelican flies over iconic Watch Hill Light on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Brown pelicans are conspicuous, huge seabirds with throat pouches that can trap more than two gallons of water while they’re hunting for fish. Tottering on land, their throat-pouches flapping, they look a little ridiculous; on the hunt, they are unrepentant killers of fish and even other birds. They are an unusual sight in Rhode Island, especially this time of year. The pelican may have been steered here by recent high winds. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
