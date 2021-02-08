PHOTOS: A perfect setting for a winter stroll in Wilcox Park Feb 8, 2021 Feb 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now A couple strolls through the beautiful winter wonderland known as Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A young sledder heads for the sledding hill in a snow-dusted Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Sledders head for the sledding hill in a snow-dusted Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Sledders head for the sledding hill in a snow-dusted Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Alyn Husereau, 10, and Emry Opitz, 4, of Westerly, take a ride down the sledding hill in a snow-dusted Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Alyn Husereau, 10, and Emry Opitz, 4, of Westerly, take a ride down the sledding hill in a snow-dusted Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Alyn Husereau, 10, and Emry Opitz, 4, of Westerly, take a ride down the sledding hill in a snow-dusted Wilcox Park in Westerly on Monday, February 8, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: A snowcapped skyline in downtown Westerly Stonington moving forward with development of community housing affordability plan Transition Academy families express frustrations as renovations to new home continue Pharmacy vaccination system in Rhode Island experiences some early glitches Lobster industry braces for Chinese New Year impacted by pandemic PHOTOS: A perfect setting for a winter stroll in Wilcox Park Ledge Light fills all open COVID-19 vaccine appointments; scheduling to resume Feb. 15 Conn. to begin scheduling vaccines for those 65 and older this week View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.