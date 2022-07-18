Erin Houlihan dances with her son, Oscar, 3, as dad, Will performs on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Next Up Festival showcased up and coming music artists in Westerly, including headliner Big Lux and his All-Star band, Steve Hartmann, Molly Maguires, Haunt the House, POP, Olivia Charlotte and Tyler Seton. The free festival was held by the bandstand in the park with many attendees bringing picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
