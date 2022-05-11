Many hungry students and parents got to sample a variety of foods from nations around the world at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
Fourth grader Liam Doescher keeps the beat as a two handed drummer on a goat skin covered top of an African drum at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
Teacher Jie Wong shows how to fold Origami papers to 4th grader Liheng Zhu at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
Two year old Addie Smalley sips from a water bottle as her mom Stephanie holds the bottle for her at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
James Travis watches and assists his daughter Mila play Bilingual Bingo while her sister Aalliyah looks on at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
Aidan Fowler and Giffin Foster hit the beat on two goat skin covered drums at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
Student Ambassadors Aylah Peck and Avery Williams are deep in conversation at Springbrook Elementary School’s Multicultural Night in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 |Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
