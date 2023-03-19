Jessica Farr, left, and Susie Zimmerman, on right not visible and Kelsey Mooney, right, all members of Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, transport “Kiwi”, a 3-month-old female gray seal, as she is released at Blue Shutter Town Beach, on Thursday, March 15, 2023, after being rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic. The weanling was rescued from Nantucket, MA on January 25, 2023, was rehabilitated at approximately 5 weeks old, she where she was discovered while being stranded. She was malnourished, thin, and had an infection. At arrival she weighed just 27 pounds. During rehabilitation, the seal received an individualized veterinary treatment plan and quality nutrition. She has more than doubled her weight, currently weighing in at over 63 pounds! Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
