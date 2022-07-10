Maria Pucci, third from left, of Westerly, owner of Bella Vita salon, attempts to gather co-workers together for a portrait with Jesse Lanterman, on screen, of Charlestown, after Pucci honored one of her employees, Jesse Lanterman, a 40-year-old with Down syndrome who works at the salon through the Frank Olean Center of Westerly, during a fundraising event at the United Theatre on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Lanterman was scheduled to attend, but tested positive for COVID, so through Zoom meeting was in virtual attendance from her home. The United Theatre in conjunction with Frank Olean Center will screened “Monica and David,” a film that explores the marriage of a young couple with Down syndrome, and the family who strives to support their needs. The event, is a fundraiser for the Olean Center. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.