Despite the foggy conditions, anglers on shore and in boats were out in force to try their luck in the waters off of East Beach and Watch Hill Light on Friday morning, September 8, 2023. Anglers are reporting that false albacore are plentiful, along with good striped bass, sea bass, scups and bluefish fishing. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
