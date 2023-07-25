Melissa Waterman, of Foster, snaps a selfie with her two daughters Lydia, 7, and Amelia, 10, holding their sunflower bouquets on Monday, July 24, 2023. Sunflower lovers made their way to Buttonwood Farm in Griswold on July 22, 2023, for the first day of the annual Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s Sunflowers for Wishes fundraiser at the farm where several hundred thousand sunflowers spread across multiple fields are blooming. During the nine days of the Make-A-Wish fundraiser, Buttonwood supplies hand pruners to anyone who wants to cut and keep their own sunflower. All of the proceeds - sunflowers are $3 each and it’s $3 to enter the field - go to Make-A-Wish Connecticut and their ongoing quest to grant wishes to children in the state with terminal illnesses. The fundraiser is celebrating its 20th year.
