Becoming windy with showers developing later in the day. High 72F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 7, 2020 @ 1:41 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.