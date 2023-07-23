From left, Caroline Callahan, Carolyn Dranginis and Cate Callahan show off their costumes at a Barbie-themed after-party following the Friday evening showing of the box office hit, “Barbie,” at the United Theatre in Westerly. The movie was sold out two theaters for the 6 p.m. showing and the after-party drew a crowd, with many of the visitors dressing the part. George Corrigan, Special to The Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.