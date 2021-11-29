37th District state Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro (D-Westerly), the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, shakes hands with Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, U.S. Navy Ret., as he unveils a new memorial to Rhode Island’s women veterans at the State House in Providence on Nov. 22. The plaque, which hangs outside the House Veterans Affairs Committee office, was a result of the Rhode Island Women Veterans Plaque Commission, which was formed in 2016. “This memorial will serve as a fitting reminder to all that enter the State House of the irreplaceable service that Rhode Island’s women veterans have given to our residents and country. Their role in our history and in preserving our way of life of freedom and democracy deserves to be acknowledged by all with gratitude, appreciation and thanks,” Azzinaro said at the ceremony. Guest speakers at the event included U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen James R. Langevin and David N. Cicilline, state Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick), Rhode Island Adj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services Director Kasim Yarn and retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Lavallee.
PHOTO: Azzinaro dedicates plaque at State House to memorialize women veterans
