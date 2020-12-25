RICHMOND — "I'm lucky to be alive," said 80-year-old Jean Heinemann one afternoon earlier this month recalling her battle with COVID-19.
"I guess it just wasn't my time," she added with a small laugh. "I think I have another 30 years to live. I'm going to live 'til I'm 110."
Heinemann, 80, a longtime area resident who is known for her volunteerism and involvement with local Grange halls and Masonic lodges, is one of the lucky Rhode Islanders to have recovered from COVID-19, the deadly new coronavirus that has claimed the lives of more than 300,000 Americans.
In early November, Heinemann, who served in the Women's Army Corps after enlisting in 1959, was hospitalized at the Providence VA Medical Center after experiencing breathing issues. She was placed in isolation for four days and "given a drug treatment that helped me beat it."
Heinemann, who lived much of her life in Ashaway, said she had been feeling a little off her game but didn't think it was anything serious. She suffered a stroke four years ago, she said, but had recovered nicely from that, so she wasn't too concerned.
But things got dicey pretty quickly.
"All of a sudden I was having real trouble breathing," said Heinemann, who lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Michael DiPrete, in Richmond.
"At first she sounded like she was winded," said Heinemann's daughter, Jeanne. "Then it kept getting worse and worse and she was wheezing."
That's when DiPrete told her mom they were going to the VA hospital.
The next thing she remembers, Heinemann said, was "a nurse in a white uniform walking ahead of us."
"Then they put me in a room on the sixth floor," she said, "and I left five days later."
"When they took her away in the wheelchair," said her daughter, Jeanne, "of course I started to cry ... she's my mother."
Fortunately, DiPrete added, she has a friend who's a nurse at the hospital, and her mom was allowed to keep her cell phone.
"Not seeing her was a problem," DiPrete said, "but hearing her was great."
"It never even entered my mind [that it was COVID]" said Heinemann, who has high praise for the doctors and nurses at the veterans hospital and the treatment she received. "I didn't realize how bad it was."
Heinemann, who practices social distancing, hand hygiene, and wears a mask when in public, said she remains puzzled about how she contracted the coronavirus.
"I don't go out much," she said, "but I did get my flu shot at the VA the week before."
Once she tested positive, both DiPretes were tested and found that they, too, were positive for COVID-19.
"We were all in quarantine," said DiPrete, who lost her sense of smell and taste.
"Our symptoms weren't that bad," she added. "We really lucked out, but I was so worried about my mother. It was nerve-wracking."
DiPrete said she will continue to wear her mask in public and encourages others to do the same.
"Don't be stupid," she cautioned. "Think of others and wear a mask, think of the elderly."
"My mom is my mom," she added. "She's the only one I've got."
Once she was home and feeling better, Heinemann, who spent much of her working career as an editorial assistant at The Westerly Sun and, later, the Wakefield-based Independent newspaper, wrote a post to her family and friends on Facebook.
"I am overwhelmed to know that I beat COVID and am now COVID-19 free for the rest of my life," she wrote. "God is good and has a plan for me I am sure."
