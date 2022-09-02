SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Perryville Grange, 1184 Ministerial Road, will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. New members and people interested in learning about any of the the seven granges in South County are welcome at the meeting.
The grange recently held a successful ice cream booth at the 2022 Washington County Fair with the help of many volunteers.
For more information call Kristen Flynn at 401-499-3018.
— Sun staff
