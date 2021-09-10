For 90 minutes after a plane struck the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001, Dan Holdridge was left stuck within the rubble, injured and wondering if this was the end. For those 90 minutes, his family and friends were left to worry, not knowing whether he was alive or dead.
It has been 20 years since that day, and Holdridge said the experience has changed his life forever. Now, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Holdridge has a challenge for everyone: take 90 minutes to reflect on the good things, tell friends and family you love them and enjoy life.
“After 9/11, I’ve learned to appreciate every possibility, every person and every moment,” Holdridge said this week. ”I’ve told my story a thousand times, and yet it still feels like it happened yesterday. Every day for me now there is a new appreciation for life.”
The challenge is one that Holdridge, a keynote speaker and author of “Surviving September 11” as well as president and CEO of the Ashaway-based company Eagle Industries, presented to Westerly Middle School students on Friday morning as he told his story.
Holdridge was working as the program director at General Dynamics in 2001, overseeing computer engineering operations, and was assigned to support construction of a newly renovated section of the Pentagon when the terrorist attacks occurred. The experience was harrowing, with Holdridge initially being trapped in the rubble before rescuers aided him in escaping. Others working around him that day, including those less than 10 feet away, were not so lucky.
In the time since that day, Holdridge said he has had the chance to reflect many times on what happened, and with each passing day he only feels even more fortunate to have a second chance at life. He said he now encourages everyone to learn from their own experiences, focus on turning the negatives into positives and live every day like it could be your last.
“They aren’t all as public as my experience, but everyone has their 9/11 to a different degree. Everyone will have a moment where something will happen that will make them stop, think and reflect on their lives,” Holdridge said. “I encourage everyone to use that opportunity to improve themselves and become a better person.”
As he continues to speak to groups each year, Holdridge said he only grows more grateful for the opportunities he has had.
“I was very close to death, less than 10 feet away,” he said. “Everything I have, everything that I am, is a gift.”
