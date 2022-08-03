WESTERLY — The penalty for overtime parking in the downtown area and the fee charged for late payment of parking tickets could soon increase.
The Town Council during a meeting on Monday discussed a proposal to increase the parking fine from $15 to $50; and to increase the late fee from $25 to $50. Council President Sharon Ahern introduced the proposed changes.
"When I was downtown, quite a few merchants were complaining about long-term parking and they noticed we had curbed that in Misquamicut and Watch Hill," Ahern said.
In 2020, when large crowds flocked to the Misquamicut following shutdowns and parking lot restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials increased the fine for parking on streets in Misquamicut from $75 to $150. Parking is prohibited on all streets in Misquamicut, but officials said many motorists were not bothered by a $75 fine given the cost of parking in some private parking lots near the beach.
The penalty increase was initially imposed under an executive order tied to a local emergency declaration and later voted on by the council and incorporated into the municipal parking ordinance. The council also increased the penalty for overtime parking in the commercial district of Watch Hill based on the same rationale — that $75 was not an adequate deterrent. Like the merchants in the downtown area, shop and restaurant owners complained that parking spaces were not turning over at a rate in line with parking restrictions.
Councilor Philip Overton, whose office is in the downtown area, said he was generally supportive of increasing the penalty for overtime parking but would like assurances that business owners favor the move.
"I don't have a problem increasing the fine, but generally with a proposal like this there is a petition that the merchants have done to voice their approval so I'm a little disappointed. I very much want to do what the merchants want, but I don't see that consensus," Overton said.
Ahern said she believed business owners would attend a public hearing if the council moves the proposal forward for official consideration and potential adoption.
Councilors Suzanne Giorno and Christopher Duhamel both said they would support increasing the penalty as a means to establish a stronger deterrent.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said he has received several complaints from merchants in recent months. He also said town officials may soon have to address overnight parking which is prohibited in the downtown area and "becoming an issue" as more residential units become available in the downtown area. Lacey called the increase in apartments a positive development, but said officials may have to study the parking issue.
Property owners, according to a town ordinance, are required to provide parking for their tenants, Ahern said.
The council is expected to return to the question of potentially raising the penalty and late fee in the near future.
