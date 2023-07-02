Samuel Ward might be the most famous person to have ever resided in Westerly, but he is one of the least remembered. A little more than four months before he was to sign the Declaration of Independence as a delegate to the Second Continental Congress, he died of smallpox.
Four months from immortality.
Instead, William Ellery from Newport had the honor to sign the document. Not that Ellery’s name rolls off the tongue of historians far and wide. Still, to have a Westerly resident attain that stature would have meant a lot to the town and been more memorable.
Ward’s place in history should not have been dimmed. He is probably mostly remembered for having Westerly High School initially named after him, and then changed to just the auditorium. It begs the question, however, of how many of those past and present students have an inkling about the man and his connection to our country’s founding?
As was written about Ward by his great-grandson, John Ward, in 1876, “The life of a great and eminently good man leaves an impress on his generation, which is very lasting in its effects; although his fame may be overshadowed by that of others, whose good fortunes has been to live on and reap the reward of their labors. The veil of secrecy that so long rested over the proceeding of the Continental Congress did no injury to the reputation of those members who lived to sign the Declaration of Independence; but in the case of the subject of this memoir, and untimely death, by precluding him from signing that immortal document, prevented his arduous labors in the cause of this country from being as widely appreciated as they deserved.”
Ward was born in Newport on May 27, 1725, the second son of Gov. Richard Ward. When he was 20, he married Anna Ray of Block Island and moved to Westerly, where he either bought or was gifted a farm from his father-in-law. As years passed, he and his wife became friends with Benjamin Franklin and corresponded with him regularly. In 1756 he was elected to the Rhode Island General Assembly and served until 1759. And so began a life of service to his fellow Rhode Islanders.
History shows that he was one of two delegates representing Rhode Island at a convention in Hartford to settle “the quota of New England troops in the French war.” The French and Indian War ran from 1756 to 1763.
Ward was then appointed Chief Justice of the Colony in 1761 “and in May, 1762, while holding this office, was elected Governor.” During his early tenure he was one of the first signers of a petition to establish Rhode Island College, or what is now known as Brown University. He was reelected as governor in 1765 and during this tenure took a strong stance on not enforcing the British Stamp Act.
“The Rhode Island Assembly, in September, adopted the five celebrated resolutions drawn up by Patrick Henry of Virginia, to which another and a bolder one was added, the whole breathing virtually a tone of independence,” wrote John Ward. “The Governors of all the colonies but one took the oath to sustain and enforce the odious Stamp Act. Samuel Ward stood alone in his patriotic refusal.”
The following year Ward was reelected governor. Running against him was Stephen Hopkins, a man who would later join him as the state’s delegates to the First Continental Congress in 1774.
After his third term ended, Ward returned to his home in Westerly before making that fateful trip to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, where he died on March 25, 1776. His “body-servant,” or slave, named Cudjo, brought his personal effects and papers back to Westerly. Cudjo’s wife, also a slave, was named Pegg Ward.
There is not much recorded about Ward’s life in Westerly in the early years before he joined the assembly and became governor. However, a letter he wrote on Aug. 17, 1749, 10 years before joining the Assembly, was addressed to a wealthy merchant in Newport named Samuel Vernon. It offers tantalizing clues about his early life. One must bear in mind that Vernon married Ward’s sister, Amey, so it is not surprising that the two were joined in business, even though Vernon was 14 years older.
According to the letter, Ward was procuring ducks, horses, pigs and cows across the Westerly countryside and putting them on a ship to Newport. It is curious whether the good people in Newport were dining on the fowl and livestock or if it was being shipped elsewhere by Vernon.
Ward writes that the boat is safe and will sail tomorrow or “next day at farthest. I have procured all the articles (save the ducks which were promised before receipt of your letter) and shall put them on board tomorrow in the forenoon; Jackson came to my house on Tuesday about 12 o’clock since which time have been constantly employed in purchasing the things and getting them down to the landing. The poultry I bought at the price I advised you of when in town but the horses I was forced to give much dearer for and getting them a great ways in the woods has taken up a great deal of time which has (caused) the delay you observe among the horses, half a dozen cow, pigs which was forced to send (unless) I had detained the boar another day and I thought as they were very nice ones I had better send them than do that. If I had been (aware) of the difficulty of getting so much live stock I would have never have undertaken but if they will but answer shall not regret it. I am gentlemen, your most humble servt. Sam Ward.
P.S. I shall send the acct. by Jackson if he had come one week sooner agreeable to your letter by Harry should have dispatch to him presently having engaged many of the things which I gave thinking as nobody came you had bought them there or sent the vessel away without them.”
It was less than one year after the death of Ward that the Westerly Town Council advertised the sale of his property to pay off his debts. His wife had died in 1770 at the age of 43.
According to the notice, the sale on March 11, 1777, would include the farm and 385 acres “adjoining the sea” and “one dwelling house lying about 2 ½ miles from the homestead containing about 200 acres, well wooded, and watered and under good improvement.” The list also includes the mortgage and possession of two farms or lots of land adjoining the 200 acres: one being of 50 acres and the other a 150-acre plot with two dwelling houses, barn and cribs.
In all, he owned nearly 800 acres. His house, of which no trace remains, was located at what is now the corner of Shore and Weekapaug roads.
Signing the decree were councilmen Wm. Pendleton, James Babcock, Edward Saunders, William Greene and Joseph Crandall on Feb. 12, 1777.
The Ward farm was eventually sold the Noyes family, and in 1852 sold to Ethan and Russell Clark. A.B. Langworthy took possession of the farm in 1850 and owned it into the 20th century.
Samuel and Anne had 11 children, including Samuel Ward Jr., who served as Lieutenant Colonel in the 1st R.I. Regiment in the Continental Army. A monument to him was erected at the corner of the roads.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
