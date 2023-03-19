It could be argued that no other businessman from Hopkinton was more successful than George E. Greene. He was a pharmacist who navigated the changing world from his humble roots in the 1860s through the Roaring ‘20s.
But it is a few words on the label of a medicine bottle in the 1870s that points to the genesis of his business acumen and how he got his start. He began his business in 1867 in Hope Valley, but not before spending four years at a pharmacy in Westerly owned by Joseph H. Potter and Edwin G. Champlin.
A little background is in order to understand what might have helped him along his career path.
Potter had bought into a pharmacy in Westerly owned by Henry W. Stillman in 1850. Four years later, Potter became the sole owner.
In 1855, Potter was joined by Champlin and the two built a store on Main Street that was considered to be best in the county. They supplied outlying general stores with a variety of medicines. It should be noted that Champlin was not new to the business. He had been in the pharmacy business since 1845.
Well, if you can follow that, along comes George E. Greene. In 1862, the 18-year-old began working as a clerk at the Westerly pharmacy and learned the business from the ground up. After working there for a few years he enrolled at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and graduated with the Class of 1866.
Armed with his diploma and the title of registered pharmacist a scant year later, he opened his pharmacy in Hope Valley on the ground floor of Barber’s Hall, which still stands today and is now occupied by a remnant shop. But early bottles related to the Greene Pharmacy indicate that Champlin had a hand in getting him started. Labels from the first year or so in his business are marked Greene and Champlin.
It is not known how long the two were associated, but it could not have been long. Later bottles with Greene’s name make no mention of Champlin.
Eleven years after he began, the enterprising Greene moved from Barber’s Hall to a building a short distance away that he built called “Greene Block” on Main Street. From this location he served his community until 1924, when he retired due to ill health.
According to some family history written by the late Hope Anne Greene Andrews, the pharmacist had wanted to become a physician “but partly because of too close application to his studies and his duties as clerk, and partly because of a constitution that was never robust, he was compelled at the end of five years to give up his work because of ill health.
“At that time,” Hope wrote, “physicians advised him to go further inland away from the damp atmosphere of the coast and following this advice he went to Hope Valley and opened a drug store ….”
Adding to the confusion of Greene’s years in business is the fact that the area where his business was located was once considered part of Wyoming. His early bottles and labels identify him as being in Wyoming. His later bottles and labels note, however, that he was located in Hope Valley, where he had always been.
Greene sold a lot more than medicines. Advertisements on his billheads and trade cards show he sold Eureka Harness oil, brushes, Hires root beer, soaps, perfumes, stationery, cigars and tobacco, chemicals, paints, oils, window glass, jewelry, watches and even offered watch repair.
The medicines included Greene’s headache wafers, Merchant’s gargling oil, Dr. Humphrey’s Remedies, Perry Davis vegetable pain killer, Hunt’s Remedy, Boschee’s German syrup, Seidlitine powders, Quaker bitters, Dr. Thomas’ electric oil, Hoyt’s German cologne, Rubifoam for the teeth and Lydia Pinkham’s vegetable compound.
It seems like that old adage, if you couldn’t find it at Greene’s Pharmacy, you didn’t need it.
Greene was born on the family’s homestead in Ashaway in 1844 and was educated in Hopkinton schools, the son of Benjamin and Lydia (Larkin) Greene. In 1867 he married Mary Abby Champlin, the daughter of Gen. John Segar Champlin and Abby Spicer Champlin of Hopkinton City. They had four children: Charles Edwin Greene; Abbie Spicer Greene, who never married; Grace Lydia Greene, who married Clarence T. Arnold; and Ethel May Greene, who died in infancy.
Greene’s son, Charles, graduated from Alfred University and the Boston College of Pharmacy. He worked with his father at the store until his dad retired in 1924. His father would die five years later. Charles, it should be noted, was also responsible for the sale of ice cream at the store.
Charles had four children who lived into adulthood: Chauncey Even Greene, Lester Nichols Greene, Mary Luella Greene and Charles Raymond Greene.
Hope Andrew’s father was Chauncey Greene, and the man who carried on his father’s business of making and selling ice cream at the pharmacy.
“Charles Edwin Greene lived on Spring Street,” wrote Hope, “in the house which is the second on the left after Maple Street. His ice cream factory was in back of the house down by the brooks, and it was there he died suddenly of a heart attack when making ice cream in 1924.
“After the death of his father Charles in 1924 and George Edwin in 1929, Chauncy continued the ice cream business until the Depression years, when the falloff of trade and cost of the rich ingredients forced an end to the business,” according to Hope.
But in its heyday, the ice cream shop boasted that it sold an unheard of 137 flavors, including pond lily, puffed rice, loganberry sherbet, hickory nut, cherry bounce, red raspberry, walnut, sweet corn, strawberry sherbet, cranberry, pineapple sherbet, red banana, yellow peach, chocolate fudge and wild bee honey, just to name a few.
It is said that George Greene faced a chilly reception when he opened his store from temperance folk who were against the sale of liquor. They thought he would take advantage of his license by selling alcohol.
“Although Greene was an earnest advocate of prohibition and an outspoken opponent of the promiscuous use of narcotics, he made little or no effort to quell the storm that his coming had stirred up,” wrote Hope, “but conducted his business in such a way that it was not long before some of those who had most bitterly opposed the opening of the drug store became his best friends and regular patrons.”
Hope also recounts that while a clerk in Westerly, Greene was called upon by dentists to assist them during extractions or when ether was being administered. That skill led to many people visiting his store in Hope Valley to get a tooth pulled. An old newspaper clipping relates, “George E. Greene of Hope Valley is probably entitled to the distinction of being known as the oldest druggist in the state, in the length of active service. For 55 years Mr. Greene has played an important part in curing the ills of old South County, five years of the time spent as a drug clerk in Westerly and the other half century in Hope Valley ….”
When Greene built his new pharmacy he rented the top floor to the Masons, Charity Lodge 23, of which he was a member. He served as secretary of Franklin Chapter F & AM and was also a charter member of Hope Chapter No. 4, O.E.S. He was also a staunch Republican and served one term on the Hopkinton Town Council, and he was a member of Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church.
David Smith, a former Sun reporter and editor, is a former president of the Westerly Historical Society. You can contact him at smith0983@verizon.net.
