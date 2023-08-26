WESTERLY — When the 21st annual "Pay it Forward 9/11" 11-day kindness campaign kicks off this Friday, one Westerly mom will be leading the way — paying it forward with kindness as she goes.
"The world needs kindness," said Chana Odom, 44, as she sat in Wilcox Park one afternoon last week, holding bunches of of red and blue bracelets — "Kindness" on one side and "payitforward911.org" on the other. "And a little bit of kindness goes a long way."
The campaign, which kicks off Sept. 1, is actively inviting groups, businesses and individuals to share their commitment to acts of kindness on an online map and start planning their “11 Days of Kindness” (Sept. 1-11) activities to "remember one of America’s darkest days in U.S. history."
Each year, leading up to the anniversary of 9/11, the campaign urges people to perform three random acts of kindness for strangers for #11DaysOfKindness.
An act of kindness "can be as simple and easy as a smile," said Odom, 44, a store manager at the Waterford Starbucks, "or buying a cup of coffee for the person in line behind you."
The campaign encourages people to commit "acts of compassion anytime, and anywhere," said Odom, the mother of a 5-year-old son, Wesley, and there are a number of ways to get involved with the movement.
One way to pay it forward might be to buy “Kindness Cards for Kids” packs on the payitforward911.org website then donating them to local schools, houses of worship, Scout troops, or other community organizations. Another way might be to write thank-you notes to first responders, health care workers, members of the military or other essential workers, or buy a tank of gas for a stranger at the gas pump or, when dining out, by picking up the tab for a nearby table of strangers.
Being actively kind can be fun, added Odom — a West Virginia native who moved to Westerly 10 years ago when she married her husband, Tim — and a "great way to connect" with other people.
"If you see a mom struggling with groceries and kids, you could offer to put the groceries in the car for her," she suggested. "It's not as hard as you think."
Plus, added Odom, being kind has a ripple effect. When you do something kind, it typically inspires others to be a little kinder.
Odom said participants are invited to share their kindness stories by registering at payitforward911.org then posting a photo related to "your Pay it Forward 9/11 action" on their social media channels, and using #PayitForward911 and #neverforget hashtags so the stories can be shared.
Odom, who now serves as a Pay it Forward board member, said she got involved with the nonprofit due, in part, to her love of theater.
Growing up in Parkersburg, W.Va., Odom was active in marching and concert bands and was a member of the theater group at Parkersburg High School. She has maintained her love of the stage and auditions regularly for local theater groups. She said she has a special passion for directing.
"I can't sing to save my life," joked the CCRI graduate, "but I love directing and costumes and performing — just not in musicals."
"I'm a huge fan of 'Come From Away,'" said Odom, a self-proclaimed "superfan" of "all things Broadway and Disney, so when she learned about the charity founded by "the real Kevin T" in the musical — which takes audiences "into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them" after the Sept. 11 attacks — and learned about Kevin Tuerff, she was inspired.
Tuerff founded Pay It Forward 9/11 in 2002 to honor those killed in the 9/11 attacks and to express gratitude to the compassionate Newfoundlanders who cared for the thousands of airline passengers — from 90 countries — who received free food, clothing and shelter from the "good people of Gander" after they were stranded in Canada.
Tuerff, one of the stranded passengers, said he created the nonprofit "to express gratitude to the compassionate Newfoundlanders."
“We all said we would never forget,” said Tuerff, who serves as president of Pay it Forward 9/11. “Our 11 Days of Kindness campaign is just one way to honor those killed in 2001 on 9/11, and also the heroes who volunteered with acts of compassion, much like what I experienced when my 9/11 Trans-Atlantic flight was diverted to an island province in Canada."
Odom was so inspired by Tuerff's story, she sent him an email.
When he emailed her back, she was at first surprised, then thrilled. The two connected and have since become friends. Chana works closely with Kevin to perform acts of kindness in New York City on Sept. 11, as part of the charity's #11DaysofKindness campaign.
Tuerff said he is proud to have Chana as a board member.
"After the 9/11 attacks, people all over the world used the words 'united we stand' and came together as one to help each other and support those in need," said Tuerff.
"I love it," said Odom, who was awarded the Pell Medal of Excellence in U.S. History when she graduated from CCRI. After graduation, Odom worked her way up to store manager at Starbucks, where she is enrolled in an advanced development program with a plan to become a district manager.
At Starbucks, she sits as the co-chair for community involvement for the Northeast Chapter of the Women’s Impact Network. She was also awarded the company's Area 105 community champion award.
Odom said she and her husband, a software developer at Electric Boat, "love to take trips to Disney and to LegoLand in New York."
"They are our favorite getaway places," said Odom who works at the Waterford Starbucks five days a week.
Her favorite coffee to make is a flat white, she said with a smile, but she knows what's around the corner.
"It's pumpkin time," said Odom with a smile. "Time for pumpkin spice lattes."
Learn more about the Pay it Forward 9/11 campaign at payitforward911.org or on the organization’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube sites. Participants are encouraged to share their kindness story by registering at the website, then posting a related photo of your Pay it Forward 9/11 action on your social media channels, using #PayitForward911 and #neverforget.
